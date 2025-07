We’re thrilled to say our team’s hard work and dedication has paid off and we were named Business Events Venue of the Year at the Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards 2025. Our corporate offering is continually being refined and is a huge part of 1TIQ’s continued success, so to have this recognised is a fantastic achievement.

Thank you to all the businesses who trust us with their special events – whether it’s industry networking events, awards evenings or team celebration dinners we’ve hosted them all and can’t wait to support with even more in the future.

If you’d like to host your business event with us, please contact us on events@cleaverandwake.com